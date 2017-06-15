Maine cancer network gets $10 million grant

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine's largest hospital group has received a ten million dollar grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation.

They will launch a network that will link cancer care at MaineHealth's 11 member hospitals and one of the world's leading cancer centers in Boston, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Officials made the announcement at the Maine Medical Center Cancer Institute in Scarborough this morning. The five-year grant will pay for nurse navigators to coordinate patient care in a more timely fashion and locate treatment closer to home. The network will also give patients in Maine and New Hampshire more access to clinical trials and other procedures such as bone marrow transplant surgery at Dana-Farber. Cancer survivors say having a larger system of navigators to help patients fight cancer is key to successful outcomes.

"You have no idea what you are going to do, where you are going to go and having resources that you can get to easily now is going to make a world of difference," said Penny Jacques, who beat breast cancer.

The grant from the Alfond Foundation will run for five years. If you would like more information up you can go to MaineHealth.org/cancer.

