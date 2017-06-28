Maine blueberry prices sunk to 10-year low in 2016, according to USDA

The Spiller Farm in Wells has about 250 plants of four different varieties, with ''patriot'' blueberries being the first to ripen. The farm will open for public picking soon. (Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald)

DEBLOIS, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Maine's wild blueberry growers saw another decrease in crop value in 2016.

Wild blueberries are one of Maine's most recognized agriculture products. Production of the blueberries has been high in recent years, and crept up a little less than one percent to almost 102 million pounds last year.

But prices have sunk to a 10-year low. The USDA says growers received 27 cents per pound for the blueberries last year, down 19 cents from 2015 and 33 cents from 2014. The berries sold for more than a dollar a pound as recently as 2007.

Maine agriculture officials are seeking new ways to promote the blueberries. The crop has suffered in part due to surplus supply and competition with Canada, where the dollar is weaker.

