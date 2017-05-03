WCSH
Maine bill looks to restrict towns ability to built own high speed networks

Portland Press Herald and Colin Woodard , WCSH 8:03 AM. EDT May 03, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald/Colin Woodard)  — Frustrated by a lack of high-speed internet access, dozens of Maine municipalities are working to build their own networks to attract business and spur economic development. But a bill under consideration in Augusta would make it difficult for them to do so.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Nate Wadsworth, a Hiram Republican, would impose stringent conditions that critics say would make it all but impossible for Maine towns and cities to build their own high-speed networks when cable and telephone companies decline to provide upgraded service.

