Maine bill looks to restrict towns ability to build own high speed networks

High speed internet (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald/Colin Woodard) — Frustrated by a lack of high-speed internet access, dozens of Maine municipalities are working to build their own networks to attract business and spur economic development. But a bill under consideration in Augusta would make it difficult for them to do so.

READ FULL STORY ON PRESSHERALD.com

The bill, introduced by Rep. Nate Wadsworth, a Hiram Republican, would impose stringent conditions that critics say would make it all but impossible for Maine towns and cities to build their own high-speed networks when cable and telephone companies decline to provide upgraded service.

Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald