Maine bear, deer hunts expanding as fall hunting nears

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine's seasons for hunting deer and bears are heading into new phases as autumn gets closer.



Monday marks the first day of the year that it is legal to hunt bears with the use of hunting dogs. The season for pursuing bears with dogs lasts until Oct. 27.



Bear hunters are also in the midst of the season for hunting bears with bait, which runs until Sept. 23. The bear season at large ends on Nov. 25.



Maine's deer season is also getting started on Saturday with the expanded archery season. During the season, hunters are allowed to harvest deer via archery in designated areas around the state. It lasts until Dec. 9.



The firearms season for deer starts on Oct. 30.

