(Photo: United States Coast Guard)

KITTERY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The numbers were huge for a Maine-based Coast Guard cutter on patrol for drugs.

In a mission spanning 49 days, the crew of the Tahoma boarded four vessels from which they seized 3,130 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of $90 million.

Check this story soon for more information to follow.

Copyright 2016 WCSH