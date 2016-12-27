Maine Author Pens Adventure Book for Young Adults with a Twist

Local nutritionist Gary Savage has already written several books about food. Now he is out with what may be the book of his career.

It's a book created specifically for young adults and may very well launch him into a movie deal.

The book is called "Fletcher McKenzie and the Passage to Whole" and is the brainchild of Gary Savage, who says he wrote it out of frustration there was nothing out there that resonated with teenagers and young adults.

Savage says he decided to weave nutrition into an adventure book like Harry Potter, throw in mystery, Maine history and wrap it around a boy named Fletcher McKenzie whose family holds ancient secrets.

“They go on this journey through Bethel and Newry and Hanover, Maine and into Andover and western Maine in particular,” Savage explained.



And, in the back of Longfellow Books at Portland’s Monument Square, Savage reads from his book. "And the sun's rays were suddenly dimmed by the enormous cloud of dust, rock and falling trees. ‘Don't stop!,' Fletcher screamed, bringing up the rear."



It took Gary Savage five years to finish his book; a project that was close to this nutritionist's heart.

“What I noticed was missing were the younger generation, the 10,11, 12,17, 18, 19 age groups, they had no interest whatsoever in nutrition, it was boring."



Fueled by that, Savage set out to create what can be described as a mystery, a historical adventure, and a subtle message about eating well. He reads another passage aloud: “The thick pine branch spun them and continued to hold them as prisoners in the watery grave. Fletcher's last thoughts were of his mother as he slowly lost consciousness and ebbed into nothingness."

Admittedly a dark part in the book.

“It is a dark part but it leads to a lot of different angles and twists and turns and creates plots and subplots that are fairly funny and interesting and sometimes dangerous.”



And, they are also educational. Gary Savage, whose pen name is G.R.Savage, says he used action and mystery to make learning about eating well a real adventure.



“Fletcher, after really encountering some pretty unique characters, goes through this passage into this magical world called whole. It's really the life of Earth, it's where everything generates what we eat and what we put into our body."



Savage says he pored over history books--specifically with Maine connections----to help him develop his characters. He lists some of them as he looks at the colorful front cover of the book. “Tom Hegen ,obviously Mollyocket, Merrimack the bird and Fletcher McKenzie."

Black hatted Maine Native American Mollyocket, is a revered leader in western Maine. On the third Saturday every July, the town of Bethel celebrates her legend with Mollyocket Day. She is credited with saving several Revolutionary War American soldiers and a baby on the verge of death.

“With warm milk and a few other things, she saved this baby’s life and she’s quoted as saying ‘this baby would go on to live a prosperous life, and he did.”

That baby? Hannibal Hamlin, who became Maine Governor and Vice President under Abraham Lincoln. In his book, Savage uses Mollyocket’s healing skills with Fletcher McKenzie, rubbing a mix of vitamin D and calcium when McKenzie breaks his leg.

“She in particular had a very knowledgeable insight to the world that's around us, whether it's roots, herbs, berries."



And, in the end, Mollyocket leads Fletcher to whole. It's a path that Savage is hoping his book and possibly a movie, will mimic.

“For people to enjoy it, people to look at the characters, to identify with them, to learn the history of Maine, but ultimately, close the book and say what a great book but I've learned a little bit about nutrition and what I should be eating."



A short film version of Savage’s book can be viewed at fletchermckenzie.net.

You can read more from Savage, who is blogging for the month as the featured author for HarperCollins.

