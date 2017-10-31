Maine Attorney General warning the public of a new phone scam

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Attorney General Janet Mills is warning the public of a new phone scam in which the caller tells the recipient that they have received an award from Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the call recipient is then asked to pay $200 for an access code to get the award.

“If you receive a similar call, don’t be fooled,” said Mills. “. The government will not call you to ask for your credit card information over the phone.”

Recently many Mainers have encountered similar scams via Facebook messenger, where someone they "know" has heard of some grant and wants to share their good fortune with you, said Mills. Often, the person you know is a spoofed profile of your friend, and it is a scam.

“Scammers are always coming up with new ways to convince you to part with your hard-earned money,” said Attorney General Mills. “If any one tells you that you can have something for nothing – they are lying to you. No governmental agency conducts business or financial transactions via Facebook or instant messenger and they will never demand that you wire money or make a payment by a prepaid money service or any card you can buy in a convenience store. She says, If you receive one of these offers, ignore it, delete it or block the sender. If you send them any money, you will never see it again.”

Consumers can contact the Maine Attorney General’s Office with questions or concerns about these kinds of scams or other issues they have had with a business. They are encouraged to contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

