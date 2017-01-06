Maine airports unaffected by Fort Lauderdale shooting

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

At least three flights that originated in Maine Friday landed in Fort Lauderdale where a mass shooting took place.

1. Air Wisconsin Flight 3887 departed Bangor International Airport at 6:35 a.m. It landed in Philadelphia. It continued on to Fort Lauderdale as American Airlines flight 2001. It landed in Fort Lauderdale at about 12:53 p.m., according to FlightAware.com

2. GoJet Flight 6291 departed Portland International Airport at 6:45 a.m. It landed in Detroit. It continued on to Fort Lauderdale as Delta flight 1198. It landed in Fort Lauderdale at about 1:06 p.m., according to FlightAware.com.

3. Delta flight 1084 departed PWM headed for Atlanta. It continued on to Fort Lauderdale as Delta flight 2026, landing in FLL around 11:50 a.m., according to FlightAware.com.

The assistant director of the Portland Jetport said they have been staying in touch with TSA and the FBI to monitor the situation in Fort Lauderdale, and said the shooting did not affect flights out of Portland.

“Security is always at the top of the minds of airport professionals around the country. We all have our policies and procedures in place to ensure that we are providing a safe environment for the traveling public," said Zach Sundquist, assistant airport director.

Sundquist could not confirm or deny if there was additional security in place at PWM.

Kim Hall, who was sending her two sons back home to Arkansas, said she was a little concerned.

“I think it’s just the state of the world right now, and I think we just have to pray for the best and pray for their safety but I think all in all, it’s just the way it is right now," said Hall. “Of course I’m worried about my two boys that are flying today, but I feel a little relieved that they’re flying out of Portland because it’s a smaller airport. I feel a little bit safer about that.”

“Is it on my mind? It is. In the whole scheme of things there’s concern but I still have to do what I have to do on a regular basis,” said Michael Manzella, a traveler who flies frequently for business.

Sundquist said travelers should still arrive 90 minutes before their flight.

