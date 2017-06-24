WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Maine airports get $2.3 million for improvement

PETER MCGUIRE and Portland Press Herald , WCSH 6:48 PM. EDT June 24, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (Press Herald) - Three Maine airports will receive $2.3 million in federal funding for safety improvements.

Read more at pressherald.com

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine 1st District, announced the award from the Federal Aviation Administration in a news release Friday. The funding will go to the Portland Jetport, Brunswick Executive Airport and Augusta State Airport.

Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories