Maine airports get $2.3 million for improvement

AUGUSTA, Maine (Press Herald) - Three Maine airports will receive $2.3 million in federal funding for safety improvements.
Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine 1st District, announced the award from the Federal Aviation Administration in a news release Friday. The funding will go to the Portland Jetport, Brunswick Executive Airport and Augusta State Airport.
