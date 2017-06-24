Maine airports get $2.3 million for improvement

- (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

AUGUSTA, Maine (Press Herald) - Three Maine airports will receive $2.3 million in federal funding for safety improvements.

Read more at pressherald.com

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine 1st District, announced the award from the Federal Aviation Administration in a news release Friday. The funding will go to the Portland Jetport, Brunswick Executive Airport and Augusta State Airport.

Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald