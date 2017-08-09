Maine adopts regulations for fantasy sports games

The DraftKings Inc. and FanDuel Inc. apps are displayed on an Apple Inc. iPhone in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, © 2015 Bloomberg Finance LP)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is adopting rules about daily fantasy sports games that classify the contests as games of skill and create a tax structure for them.

The proposal passed the Maine Legislature in June and became law last week without Republican Gov. Paul LePage's signature. The proposal says fantasy contest operators must be authorized to do business in Maine and pay a fee of 10 percent of gross fantasy contest revenues for the preceding 12 months, up to $5,000.

Fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel say in a joint statement that the adoption of a regulatory framework is good for both players and business. They say it will "protect consumers and help a booming piece of the tech economy continue to grow."

The companies say 15 states have adopted regulations about fantasy.

