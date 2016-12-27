Mailbox robberies impacts holidays

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police are looking into a string of mailbox robberies in Waldo County on Christmas Eve.

19-year-old Randy Elwell of Swanville and his juvenile partner were arrested for that crime spree- however their actions are still having an impact on residents.

“It's nothing anyone needed or wanted. But if you've been in this line of work for a while, kind of nothing surprises you after a while,” said Chief Michael McFadden of the Belfast Police Department.

He said this case just keeps growing.

“Over 30 streets were hit. And what we're finding out now is that the list of those streets is expanding,” he said.



It started when two concerned residents reported a suspicious driver who pulled up to mailboxes and emptied the contents into their car.

Without that tip, McFadden said a fast arrest would have been impossible.



“There's a good chance that this could have been a huge ‘who done it’ if it wasn't for those concerned citizens that called and reported that something just didn't look right,” said McFadden. “It just proves that if you see something strange, give a quick call. If it's nothing, it's nothing. If it is then at least we have a heads up and can do something about it.”



Hundreds of letters and packages found inside the car were taken to be sorted at Belfast PD.

That was when things really started to pick up…



“All day long we've been taking calls, one after the after,” said McFadden.



Residents have been calling to see if their mailbox was targeted.

Tim French is one of those residents.



“The police department said that they would take down our information and then they would reach out to us if they did in fact find something that belonged to us,” said French. “Unfortunately you don't think about the repercussions that could happen because this is a federal offense. It's not something to be joked about and it's not something that I would have done. At 19 I had more important things to do than go around in the middle of the night, than taking from peoples mailboxes.”



Residents in Waldo County are encouraged to call the Belfast Police Department if their residence is missing any mail.

