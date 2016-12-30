Mahaney Dome collapses

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After Thursday's snow storm, the Mahaney Dome at the University of Maine has collapsed under the weight of the snow. There is a tear in one of the corners, which caused the collapse.

This is the second time in 11 years that the Dome collapsed because of the weather, according to Mike Biberstein, the senior associate athletic director.

Before each storm, the university takes preventative measures with the structure to make sure it is still standing after a snowstorm. Biberstein said they turn up the air pressure, which helps stabilize the structure during high winds and heavy snow loads. Unfortunately, this storm dropped more than expected, but Biberstein said there is no reason to change the protocol for future storms.

"It's worked all but twice. Considering we average about 22-25 storms a year, over the past 11 years, we're talking 250 storms and we failed twice. That's probably a 90-95% operating, so I think we are doing alright. It's just unfortunate the way that it happened," he said.

Many student-athletes use the indoor facility, including football, soccer, field hockey, baseball and softball. Fortunately, all of the students are on break right now, so no one was injured.

The baseball team was scheduled to hold a youth clinic on Friday, but the team needed to find a different location.

There is no timetable as to when the Dome will open. It is also unknown what other damage has been done, or how much repairing the structure will cost.

