Madawaska school band performs at inaugural parade in D.C.

WASHINGTON (NEWS CENTER) — This is the big day for the Madawaska school band as they perform in the presidential inaugural parade in Washington D.C. It's an honor only a few high school bands get to experience.

They call themselves the Pride of Madawaska, and they have been looking forward to showing off that "pride" by representing Maine in D.C. The band has been practicing for the event for about a month.

"We're probably going to be really nervous, but it'll be worth it in the end because we'll be able to show our talent in front of so many people at a very special event," band member Taylor Dionne said.

Their leader, music educator Ben Meiklejohn, said this means a lot, not only to his students but the entire community.

Meiklejohn went as a student at Kennebunk High School in 1989 during the inaugural parade for then-president George H.W. Bush.

