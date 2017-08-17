Machias man drowns after kayak overturns on Indian Lake

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WHITING, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Machias man drowned after his kayak overturned Wednesday night on Indian Lake in Whiting.

According to the Maine Warden Service, 48-year-old Allen Devericks was out paddling with his daughter when his kayak capsized. His daughter, Brandi, went to help, and her kayak also flipped over.

A nearby camper heard their cries and immediately tried to help. A rescuer was able to tow Brandi to shore. Allen Devericks was unable to stay afloat and slipped beneath the surface.

The pair were not wearing life jackets but did have life jackets with them.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine Warden Service, Whiting Fire and Rescue and Machias EMS all responded to the incident. They were able to locate Devericks in the water and bring him to shore. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful at reviving him.

This is the 13th drowning in Maine this year.

