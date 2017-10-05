Machias-area school threats traced to juvenile male

MACHIAS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The threats that shut down schools in seven towns across Washington County were the work of a juvenile male, said Machias Police.

Police said their use of subpoenas allowed them to gather the information they needed to trace the threats back to their source. The young man was taken into custody late Wednesday night and charged with terrorizing.

Police said a threat to harm students at Machias High School was sent by email late Monday night. But the language was vague enough that AOS 96 Superintendent Scott Porter said a decision was made to close all of the schools in the district on Wednesday.

As police made progress in their investigation, school leaders decided to resume classes on Thursday.

Police said they evidence they seized connecting their suspect to the threats is now being processed.

