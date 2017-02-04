Lunar New Year provides cultural exchange in Southern Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Families from all over Southern Maine gathered in Westbrook Saturday to celebrate the Lunar New Year and learn about Chinese culture.

The Chinese-American Friendship Association of Maine and the Confucius Institute at the University of Southern Maine hosted the 28th Lunar New Year celebration at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

Children from Cumberland, York, and Androscoggin counties who attend the weekly Chinese school held at the Ocean Avenue school in Portland on Saturdays performed traditional Chinese dances as part of a talent show that included a dragon parade.

There were also musical instruments, Chinese food, and arts and crafts for families to enjoy and learn about Chinese culture.

"We are able to bring something to this great nation -- these activities -- to have a culture exchange and just to share our culture with the local community," said Akhau Ng, one of the co-founders of the CAFAM. "It's like building bridges between different cultures and different societies."

