Lucas St. Clair runs to unseat Rep. Poliquin

Lucas St. Clair to hold teleconference on proposed national park (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One of the driving forces in the successful push to bring a new national monument to Maine is now setting his sights on Congress.

Lucas St. Clair plans to hold an event in Bangor on Monday afternoon to announce his candidacy for Maine's Second Congressional District. The seat is currently held by Rep. Bruce Poliquin, a Republican. St. Clair is a Democrat.

St. Clair is the son of Roxanne Quimby. She is a co-founder of the Burt's Bees company. Quimby donated the 87,000 acres of land that became the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. Throughout the approval process for the monument, St. Clair often served as spokesperson for his family and the project.

© 2017 WCSH-TV