Lost Your Ring? Diver found it in Saco River

(Photo: DIVE LOU)

SACO RIVER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A local man found a ring while diving in the Saco River and he's trying to get it back to its rightful owner.

Lou Christen said the ring is inscribed with the following names and a date "Rana – Saif" and the date "8-16-15."

%INLINE%

Check out these photos to see if you recognize the ring. Christen shared the details on his Facebook page.

%INLINE%

