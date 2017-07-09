Lost dog last seen on Route 1

Courtesy Brenda Wallace

WISCASSET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A woman from Wiscasset is searching for her lost dog after he ran away on the evening of July 5.

Brenda Wallace has posted on Facebook asking citizens to keep an eye out for Chris, her 9-year-old blue roan English cocker spaniel. He is black and white spotted and used to be a dog show champion.

Wallace's housemate took Chris out for a walk on the evening of July 5 when the dog got scared and ran away. He has been missing ever since 8 p.m. that night.

Chris was last seen by citizens on July 7 near the convenience store Clippermart on Route 1 in Wiscasset. The dog was reportedly hit by a truck at this location north of Route 27, but spectators said he got up after the collision and ran off.

Wallace said that no one has reported seeing Chris since then.

"He's not aggressive, but don't chase him because he is shy and will run away," Wallace advised citizens who may come across the dog. She continued to add that regardless of the time of day, she will immediately make her way over to rescue Chris.

Wallace asks that anyone with more information as to Chris' whereabouts give her a call at (207) 380-7863.

"He's my emotional support animal," Wallace told NEWS CENTER. "I desperately want him back."

