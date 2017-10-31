BETHEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Chapman Inn in Bethel was built in 1865 and bought by Sandra Frye and her late husband Fred 19 years ago.
"It was like walking into grandma's house. It was warm, cozy, comfortable," Sandra recalled.
The bed-and-breakfast's period details are lovely, but a few other original fixtures might still dwell there...
"I get a lot of stories over breakfast in the morning."
None of the supposed happenings have ever frightened guests off, in fact, Sandra says it keeps them coming back.
"I have people that come in, and they have their night cameras and things, and they sit up all night in here taking pictures of things," said Sandra.
If the skiing doesn't draw you to Bethel, maybe the ghosts will.
