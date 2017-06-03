A photograph taken on a mobile phone shows British police cars blocking the entrance to London Bridge, after an incident on the bridge. Witnesses reported seeing a van mounting the pavement and hitting pedestrians. (Daniel Sorabji, AFP/Getty Images)

Police in London declared two of the three incidents they are responding to as "terrorist incidents."

British police responded to reports Saturday of multiple security incidents across London as a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge, killing at least one person. There were also reports of a stabbing attack and gunshots in nearby Borough Market, and in the Vauxhall area of the capital.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the incidents were being treated as "potential acts of terrorism."

The incident at #Vauxhall is a stabbing and is not connect to the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Police said, also in a tweet, that the incident at Vauxhall was not connected to the other two incidents.

The London Ambulance Service also tweeted about its response to the incidents:

Our latest statement about #LondonBridge incident. We've sent a number of resources to scene & more info will follow https://t.co/hCiKVCBrnb pic.twitter.com/nCoIPoXCrV — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 4, 2017

President Trump tweeted his support:

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

It followed a tweet about the United States borders:

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Other major United States cities have responded to the incidents in London.

While there are no specific/credible threats to #NYC, our Critical Response Command is deployed at heavily travelled pedestrian locations pic.twitter.com/0AS5gItVRk — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) June 3, 2017

