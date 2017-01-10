Close Logging truck crash closes Route 26 in Woodstock WCSH 2:55 PM. EST January 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WOODSTOCK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A crash involving a logging truck has shut down Route 26 in Woodstock.There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.This story is developing. Copyright 2016 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Snowmobiler falls through ice and dies Maine jewelry is headed to Golden Globes 'swag bags' NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Freeport 295 crash DOT says driver in Wells crash had serious safety violations Overdose: one family's story CINDY & LEE "Gardening With Chickens" - Lisa Steele Fetch me a home 1/8/2017 Police search for Naples bank robber More Stories Tactical units, police shut down Grant Street in Portland Jan 10, 2017, 1:41 p.m. Todd Gutner Blog - Thaw on the Way Jan 10, 2017, 7:35 a.m. LePage doubles down on income tax cuts in his new budget Jan 10, 2017, 12:38 p.m.
