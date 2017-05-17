Local Magazine Names Lobster Roll Contest Semi-Finalists

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Down East Magazine has named the semi-finalists for their first-ever lobster roll competition. The Down East Lobster Roll Festival semi-finalists are:

The Lobster Lady

The Clam Shack

Bob's Clam Hut

Cousins Maine Lobster

C-Ray Lobster

Bite Into Maine

The High Roller Lobster Co.

Northern Maine Community College

Eventide Oyster Co.

Luke's Lobster Co.

Freshies Lobster Co.

Stonington Ice Cream Co.

The contest will take place July 8 and Thompson's Point in Portland.

© 2017 WCSH-TV