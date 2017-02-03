Local business prepares for Super Bowl

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Wings, pizza and nachos are your typical Super Bowl snacks , but what about cake? The Cookie Jar bakery says they are slammed with orders for Sunday's big game.

Owner Donna Piscopo says by game time on Sunday they will have filled hundreds of orders. She also says the Patriots being in the Super Bowl is a business booster.

"It helps, its good and it helps in the winter time. January and February tend to slow down a little bit before Valentines Day so it helps," said Piscopo.

The Cookie Jar will be so busy this weekend that some employees will have to work during game time.

"We have a new TV we are going to put up, so the guys that work on Sunday will be able to watch the game," said Piscopo.

Aside from cupcakes, cookies and cakes, Piscopo says they will also have donuts decorated in Patriots colors. She says they will serve those until Monday morning, to help customers cure their Super Bowl hangovers.

