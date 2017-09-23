Local Brewery creates signature beer in honor of Yarmouth elm tree named Herbie

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Signature beer named "Herbie" was created in honor of Yarmouth's oldest elm tree that died at 217 years old back in 2010.

Eric Michaud who owns The Liquid Riot brewery explained to NEWS CENTER that he wanted to create a beer that any of the locals of Yarmouth could relate to.

"...what really stood out that would connect people of all ages not just our age group, but older and Younger?... Herbie came up as one of those iconic message, or iconic icons if you will, of Yarmouth and of us growing up there."

Herbie can be found on tap at select locations in Yarmouth including Gather, Owl and Elm, and Dirigo Public House as well as Liquid Riot on Commercial Street in Portland.

© 2017 WCSH-TV