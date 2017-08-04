Lobster lovers gobble them up at Maine Lobster Festvial

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Lobster is always big in Rockland, but never bigger than during the annual Maine Lobster Festival. On Thursday, the harborside food tent was packed with eager eaters, some devouring three lobsters at a sitting.

The "world's biggest lobster cooker" was also drawing crowds as people watched the process, and chatted with the guys doing the work. Then festival-goers would step aside as another wagon load rolled from the cooker to the food tent.

"Hit lobster! Hot lobster!" the crew shouts as they wheel the main course through the festival grounds.

One family from Tennessee said they came to Maine just for the festival and the lobster. Leaving the tent, they promised to be back for more.

The Festival runs through Sunday.

