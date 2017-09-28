Lobster food truck ready to add to its roll

Sarah Sutton and her husband, Karl, operate a food stand, called Bite Into Maine, at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth. They hold the park's only full-season permit, from May 1 to Oct. 31. (Photo: Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald)

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Bite Into Maine, a nationally recognized lobster roll food truck, will open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant just east of the Oak Hill neighborhood.

» Read the full story at PressHerald.com

Bite Into Maine Commissary, at 185 U.S. Route 1 next door to The Egg I plaza, will focus on takeout, but also seat 14 to 16 people. The new eatery will include some twists to its popular menu, according to husband-and-wife team Sarah and Karl Sutton.

Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald