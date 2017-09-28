Lobster food truck ready to add to its roll

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Bite Into Maine, a nationally recognized lobster roll food truck, will open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant just east of the Oak Hill neighborhood.
Bite Into Maine Commissary, at 185 U.S. Route 1 next door to The Egg I plaza, will focus on takeout, but also seat 14 to 16 people. The new eatery will include some twists to its popular menu, according to husband-and-wife team Sarah and Karl Sutton.
