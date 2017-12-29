Lobster Dip postponed after 30-year run

(FILE) Runners plunge into freezing cold ocean to benefit Special Olympics Maine

Special Olympics Maine is taking precautions ahead of Monday's Lobster Dip.

After meeting with a medical team about the upcoming cold temperatures a decision has been made to push the Lobster Dip back to Saturday January 13th. This is the first time in 30 years the polar plunge is not taking place on New Year's Day.

Organizers say this will be better for not only the 300 polar plungers, but also for the close to 1,000 spectators.

"It really kicks off our fundraising, and sets the tone for how things are going to go for the year," said Special Olympics Maine Public and Media Relations Director Lisa Bird. "It's a really crucial event for us."

Even with the pushed back date, Special Olympics Maine is optimistic that it might actually bring in more money, and more participants.

