Llama escapes from enclosure, makes bid for freedom on NH golf course

(Photo: Jackson, New Hampshire, Police Department)

JACKSON, N.H. (AP) — Golfers in New Hampshire say they were joined by a llama on the green, after he escaped from his enclosure to the sixth fairway at Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Jackson.

Noir, a local llama who has made previous bids for freedom, escaped from an electric fence enclosure and immediately made friends with golfers on the fairway. The Conway Daily Sun reports Noir was guided home by Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley.

(Photo: Jackson, New Hampshire, Police Department)

Perley says he previously bonded with the animal in June when Noir made a first escape from his enclosure.

The owner says he knows the electric fence needs to be a little higher.

(Photo: Jackson, New Hampshire, Police Department)

