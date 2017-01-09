(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- L.L Bean Chairman uses Facebook to publicly defend the company in the midst of Linda Bean's Trump contribution scandal.

Chairman Shawn Gorman wrote that he was disappointed to learn that Grab Your Wallet is advocating a boycott against L.L.Bean solely because of Linda Bean, who is only one of 50+ family members involved with the business, who supported Donald Trump for President, he said.

The Portland Press Herald reports that L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean made excessive contributions to support Republican President-elect Donald Trump. "The Federal Election Commission says the political action committee was limited to individual contributions of $5,000 but Bean gave $60,000."

Gorman described L.L. Bean as a family-owned business that is united by the love for the outdoors and the guiding principles established by Leon Leonwood Bean in 1912. "We are deeply troubled by the portrayal of L.L.Bean as a supporter of any political agenda," Gorman said. "L.L.Bean does not endorse political candidates, take positions on political matters, or make political contributions. To be included in this boycott campaign is simply misguided, and we respectfully request that Grab Your Wallet reverse its position."

Gorman said the business acknowledges and respects that the 50 family member-owners hold diverse views and embrace causes across the political spectrum, just as their employees and customers do. He said the main focus for L.L.Bean has been on offering high-quality, satisfaction guaranteed products, and outstanding customer service in the Maine tradition.

"This commitment has allowed us to not only employ 5,000 hard-working people but also donate tens of millions of dollars to non-profit organizations promoting environmental stewardship, educational attainment and a host of other worthy causes at the local, state and national levels," according to the Facebook post.

