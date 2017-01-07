LL Bean heiress in trouble over pro-Trump PAC

The FDA cited Linda Bean, based in Rockland, in February. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean is in hot water with the Federal Election Commission over a political action committee she created to support Republican President-elect Donald Trump.



According to a letter obtained by The Associated Press, federal regulators say Bean's Making America Great Again LLC was limited to individual contributions of $5,000 in a single year- and Bean contributed $60,000. The group spent $66,862 supporting Trump.



Trump won enough support in the 2nd Congressional District to split Maine's electoral votes, taking one vote to Hillary Clinton's three.



PAC Chairman David Jones said the group was supposed to be registered as a super PAC with unlimited contributions and that the group will look into the issue.



Bean, granddaughter of L.L. Bean and a member of the retailer's board, didn't immediately comment.

