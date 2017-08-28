Little girl shot in Scarborough, police say

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Scarborough confirm a 5-year-old girl was shot Monday night.

Police are on scene and say there is no threat to the public.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the girl was shot in a home on Milliken Road. A dispatcher for the Scarborough Police Department told the paper she was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Maine State Police are investigating with Scarborough police, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

“We have joined Scarborough in a shooting investigation on Milliken Road. A girl was shot inside the home,” McCausland said around 9 p.m. “This is early on and we have just joined the investigation. We will continue to work with Scarborough police to determine the circumstances.”

Stay with us for updates.

The Portland Press Herald contributed to this report.

© 2017 WCSH-TV