Little girl from Maine asks for donations to charity instead of birthday presents

WILTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

A girl from Auburn who recently celebrated her fifth birthday asked for donations to a memorial scholarship in honor of a man she had never met instead of birthday presents.

Natalie Kline gave $350 in cash to Deb Roberts on Saturday for the Holland Strong Memorial Scholarship. Roberts set up the scholarship in honor of her son, Michael Holland, who was a crew member on board El Faro, a ship that sank in Hurricane Joaquin in 2015.

The memorial scholarship goes to high school seniors in four Maine school districts who are pursuing marine-related fields of study in college at Maine Maritime Academy, where Holland went to college.

In return, Roberts gave Kline a small stuffed dog and a framed certificate thanking Kline for her kindness and generosity to donate to the scholarship.

"It doesn't matter if it's $1.50, just the initial reaching out and for a girl who's turning five years old to think of Mike and the loss of Mike and our family and others who will benefit from the scholarship -- that's what matters," said Roberts.

Jessica Burdin, Natalie's mother, knows one of Holland's close friends, and said she benefited from scholarships similar to the Holland Strong scholarship after her father passed away.

"Obviously at a young age you want to teach your children about giving back -- that giving is better than receiving and for her to be gung ho for it at the age of five was totally awesome," said Natalie's mother.

Burdin said that Natalie wrote an invitation to Mike on the day of her birthday party.

Roberts plans to hold the second annual Holland Strong Memorial Ice Fishing Derby on February 11 at Round Pond in Livermore to continue to raise funds for the scholarship.

