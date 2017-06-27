Little boat built by students in Kennebunk completes Atlantic crossing 'The Little Boat That Could'

Students from the Kennebunk High School Alternative Education program built “The Little Boat That Could”, launched it on Dec. 29 near Georges Bank. It washed up in Scotland on Friday by John and Angelika Dawson. Ctsy of John and Angelika Dawson

KENNEBUNK, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — The Little Boat That Could” has lived up to its name.

After 168 days and 12 hours at sea, a small sailboat built by high school students in Kennebunk washed ashore in Scotland after traveling thousands of miles. The boat had sailed across the Atlantic, then up and down the coasts of Portugal, Spain and Ireland before it was discovered Friday by a pair of Canadian tourists exploring a beach on a remote Scottish island.

“It really was a crazy journey,” said Leia Lowery, the director of education for the Kennebunk Conservation Trust who worked with the students who built the boat and documented its journey on Twitter.

