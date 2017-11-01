Lincoln County E.M.A. is looking for damage reports

WISCASSET, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency is asking for help from the public.

According to it's Facebook page, it states that they are working on a damage assessment report for FEMA. They say they will use the information to send to the state to hopefully get federal assistance to help pay for the some of the cost of the damage.

Here is the list of what they are looking for.

We are looking for the public to take pictures of damages from the storm.

Pictures of fallen trees in roadways.

Pictures of damage to public buildings/property

Pictures of damages to your own private property.

Lincoln County EMA officials say send pictures to storm@lincounty.me subject line (town) and (public or private).

All pictures must include an address and if possible a geotag from the phone or camera. Include something in the photo to show scale of damage.

They also remind people to only take pictures if it is safe to do so.

