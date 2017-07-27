Limington man thrown from dirt bike, breaks leg in crash with pickup

(Photo: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

RAYMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Limington was seriously injured Thursday night when he crashed his unregistered dirt bike into the front end of a truck.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's office said 21-year-old Joshua Levesque was driving his dirt bike without a helmet along the sidewalk of Route 302 when he collided with a pickup truck making a right hand turn into the Raymond Shopping Plaza.

Deputies said Levesque crashed into the front passenger fender of the truck and was thrown from the bike onto the windshield. They said he had an "obvious" broken leg, with bone protruding through the skin, and was transported to Maine Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup truck, 34-year-old Stephen Anderson of Casco, was not hurt in the crash.

Witnesses reported to deputies that Levesque was traveling at a high rate of speed on the sidewalk. The sheriff's office said Levesque would be facing several charges, including driving to endanger.

