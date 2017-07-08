Light damage after severe storms July 8

Courtesy Zach Romanoff South Portland, Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Severe thunderstorms in the region on July 8 left light damage in their wake.

The storms disrupted the Down East Lobster Roll Festival at Thompson Point in Portland. Portland Police tweeted photos of the incident.

Storm hit the Lobster Roll contest. Venue was evacuated before storm hit. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/o2fEJSkm2l — Portland Police (@PolicePortland) July 8, 2017

Viewers from affected areas also sent in photos and videos of the storm to the NEWS CENTER staff.

Thanks to Zach Romanoff for sending this pic from Bug Light today in SoPo. pic.twitter.com/ofvzsmrVZQ — Jessica Conley (@MeteoroloJess) July 8, 2017

WEATHER PHOTO GALLERY

NEWS CENTER will continue to track the weather forecast and update viewers if any more severe weather warnings are listed.

