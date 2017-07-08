WCSH
Light damage after severe storms July 8

Storm Damages Maine Lobster Festival

Chloe Teboe , WCSH 4:01 PM. EDT July 08, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Severe thunderstorms in the region on July 8 left light damage in their wake. 

The storms disrupted the Down East Lobster Roll Festival at Thompson Point in Portland. Portland Police tweeted photos of the incident.

Viewers from affected areas also sent in photos and videos of the storm to the NEWS CENTER staff.

NEWS CENTER will continue to track the weather forecast and update viewers if any more severe weather warnings are listed.

