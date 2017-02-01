LGBTQ Mainers weigh in on Trump upholding nondiscrimination order

LGBTQ community not impressed by Trump decision (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The White House announced this week that President Trump will uphold President Obama's order to protect members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination in the work place. Members of that community in Maine say it's a pleasant surprise, but it's not eliminating any fear.

Executive Director of Equality Maine, Matt Moonen, says LGBTQ members are still concerned about the President's conservative cabinet picks and his latest nomination to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch.

Trump has also voiced support of the First Amendment Defense Act, which Moonen said could be a loophole to the workplace protection order.

"What it would actually do is allow people to use their religious belief to opt out of non-discrimination laws, where they could say, 'I don't have to follow that nondiscrimination law because I have this truly held belief that being gay is not acceptable," said Moonen.

Moonen added that the best thing for LGBTQ community members to do is stay aware.

Members of Portland Outright have echoed Moonen's concerns, also saying they don't want LGBTQ rights to be used as a distraction during such a contentious time in the country.

(© 2017 WCSH)