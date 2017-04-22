Lewiston ranked in top 25 places to retire in 2017 by Forbes magazine

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Forbes magazine ranked the city of Lewiston in the top 25 places to retire in 2017.

To come up with the list, Forbes looked at a number of factors, including housing costs and taxes, access to medical care, crime, air quality, and opportunities for volunteering and exercise.

The magazine considered hundreds of communities in all 50 states.

Here's what the magazine wrote about Lewiston:

"Woodsy city of 36,000 near the coast in southeastern Maine. PROS: Cost of living 5% below national average, median home price $179,000. Above-average physician per capita. Good air quality. Very low serious crime rate. CONS: Poor state tax climate for retirees, with state income taxation of Social Security benefits. Low rank on Milken Institute list of best cities for successful aging. Cold winters. NOTED: Somewhat walkable. So-so economy. New to list.

Maine actually does not tax Social Security benefits, but it does have above-average property taxes and an estate tax with an exemption half the size of the federal estate tax, according to the Sun Journal.

