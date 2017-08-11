Lewiston police warn of 'aggressive' fox, potentially rabid

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- On two separate occasions in just as many days, two people reported being bit by an aggressive fox, Lewiston police said Friday.

They say the first call on Thursday in the area of Hackett Street. The second was reported on Friday on Willow Circle.

Police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings and of any pets outside. If you see the fox, you're asked to report to the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421 or the Maine Warden's Service at 207-657-3030.

Most importantly, do NOT approach the fox as it may be rabid.

