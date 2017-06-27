Danny Smith in court awaiting sentencing June 27, 2017 (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A Lewiston man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the suffocation death of his infant son was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday.

Danny Adams will serve all but 15 years suspended, followed by six years probation.

Danny Smith in court awaiting sentencing June 27, 2017 (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

26 year-old Danny Adams has been in jail since he entered the plea in February, 2017.

Adam's son was only 14-weeks-old when he was found unresponsive in his crib on Dec. 14, 2014 at an apartment Adams shared with the baby's mother. The infant, Zade Adams, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Medical Examiner and Maine State Police determined that Zade Adams died of asphyxiation.

Danny Adams mug shot.

Adams told police he forced a pacifier into the baby’s mouth because he would not stop crying and an hour later realized he wasn’t breathing.

According to court documents, Adams told police that he had been using heroin and marijuana the night before.

Adams will be sentenced at the Androscoggin Superior Court.

© 2017 WCSH-TV