Lewiston holds community meeting after teen's suicide

Lewiston mother, Tina Hutchinson, and her son outside a community meeting in Lewiston.

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Lewiston public school students and some parents held a meeting to help the school community move forward after Anie Graham's death.

Much of the discussion was led by a clinical director from the Maine branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Some who spoke tonight say Lewiston students overall aren't bullies -- and want anyone feeling marginalized to know they're loved

Lindsey Crawford is a freshman at Lewiston High School and says most kids there are nice.

She's one of dozens of students and parents just like her trying to find ways to move forward after losing a classmate to suicide.

Messages of hope were common here at the meeting, some from Tina Hutchinson, who says her son's been bullied in Lewiston schools.

“He stood up for himself and now, in 700 days he graduates,” she said. “We need to make sure our kids know there's hope out there. They will make it through. This is a bump.”

Hutchinson, Crawford and who were at the meeting want students to know failure and feeling low at times is normal.

They think it’s how a person processes those emotions and feelings to move forward that can make all the difference.

“There's always something fight for because everyone has those moments of loss where you fall down and that's okay,” said Crawford.

