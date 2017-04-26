Lewiston FD: Vale St. fire started in marijuana grow operation

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

A Lewiston fire investigator confirmed Wednesday morning that the fire that ripped through a Vale St. apartment building Tuesday started in a marijuana growing operation.

Investigator Paul Ouellette said that an occupant saw the fire which started in a grow tent in the second-floor front bedroom. Ouelette said the fire was accidental, and could not give the specific cause of the fire as electrical or otherwise.

He said the fire breached the third floor and started a secondary fire.

Ouellette said the grower had a legal amount of plants and was not violating a city ordinance. He said this is the first fire from a grow operation since recreational marijuana became legal in November, but it is the third fire of its kind in about three or four years.

"The main concern is how people set it up," said Ouellette. "Some setups are not the best quality. People need to use common sense. Don't put something that can burn near something hot, and don't overload electrical circuits."

Ouellette said it can be hard to regulate grow operations since the National Fire Protection Association does not have codes or guidelines for safe growing operations.

