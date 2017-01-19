Squad veteran chosen as new Lewiston Police Chief

Brian O'Malley will be sworn in as Lewiston's next police chief on January 24 (Photo courtesy of City of Lewiston (Photo: Custom)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The new Lewiston Police Chief brings deep community ties to the job.

City leaders on Thursday announced their choice of Brian O'Malley to fill the vacancy.

In his 27 years of service with the Lewiston Police, O'Malley has occupied numerous roles including Patrol Officer, Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Sergeant of Detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division and Deputy Police Chief. He also took on the duties of interim chief after the retirement former Chief Michael Bussiere.

City leaders said O'Malley was the best candidate out of more than 20 applicants who were evaluated.

O'Malley will be sworn in as chief on Jan. 24 at Lewiston City Hall.

