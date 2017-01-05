Maine man loses bid for new trial in informant's slaying

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) - A Maine man convicted of murdering a Lewiston resident who told police about his role in a burglary several years ago has lost his bid for a new trial.

The Sun Journal reports ( http://bit.ly/2iik1jr ) the Maine Supreme Judicial Court upheld the conviction of William True in the April 2013 slaying of 21-year-old Romeo Parent on Thursday.

True and two co-conspirators lured Parent to his death on a dirt road in Greene. One of the men testified against True, telling investigators he was there the night of the murder and he also helped dispose of Parent's body.

Defense attorney James Howaniec unsuccessfully argued that the state's key witnesses lied on the stand and thus denied his client a fair trial.

True is serving 25 years behind bars for the crime.

