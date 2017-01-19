Jayden scene

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Dot scrambling to find more plow drivers
-
Project Heat telethon fundraiser is ONLY 2-days away!
-
State Police remove body from Cliff House Beach in Cape Elizabeth
-
A look back at a 15-year-old movement
-
Mainers head to inauguration
-
The thrill of skydiving and surfing indoors
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Maine friends send best wishes for George H.W. & Barbara Bush
More Stories
-
Barbara diagnosed with bronchitis, GHWB still in ICUJan 18, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
-
Project Heat Telethon 2017Jan. 9, 2017, 7:04 a.m.
-
Civil charge filed in death of boy walking near schoolJan 19, 2017, 9:31 a.m.