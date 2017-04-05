'How is that not guilty?': Mom reacts to driver's plea in boy's death

Kellie Foley holds a picture of her late son, Jayden Cho-Sargent. (Photo: WCSH)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A South Paris woman who police say hit and killed a boy in Lewiston denied the civil charges against her in the city's district court Wednesday morning.

Laurie Young entered her denial plea to the charge of motor vehicle violation resulting in the death of 13-year-old Jayden Cho-Sargent.

Police reports state Young hit and killed Jayden with her pickup truck as he was crossing Main Street at a crosswalk on his way to Lewiston Middle School on November 3rd, 2016. Young stated to police that she didn't see the boy until the last second and hit her brakes, but Jayden was dragged a car's length by the truck.

Jayden's mother, Kellie Foley was in the court room Wednesday morning holding a picture of her late son. She said she was not surprised by Young's plea.

“Because of course she doesn't want to be guilty or face any charges pertaining to taking someone's life,” Foley said. “My feelings on that are, if she's not guilty, then Jayden would still be here. Obviously, she's guilty because I'm holding his picture and wearing his ashes.”

Foley touched a heart-shaped pendent hanging on a chain around her neck. “How is that not guilty?”

“She's never come forward to me, or expressed any kind of emotions or sorrow or grief or sympathy,” Foley added, referring to Yong.

Laurie Young left the courthouse with her attorney and family without speaking with news media. Young is scheduled to be back in court at the end of June. She faces a fine of up to $5,000 and a license suspension of up to four years.

