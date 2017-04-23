Auburn Police say goodbye to retired officer

(Photo: Auburn Police Dept.)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Members of the Auburn Police Department had a heavy weekend after losing Retired Police Officer Paul "Bud" Caoulette after a battle with cancer.

According to the Auburn Police Department's Facebook post, Caouette was a 21-year veteran of Auburn's department as well as a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Online, Cauoette was described as: "SO funny, compassionate and generous. 'Bud' was a loving and proud husband, father and grandfather."

