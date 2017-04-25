Close 2 alarm fire at Lewiston apartment building NEWS CENTER , WCSH 9:48 AM. EDT April 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A 2 alarm fire has been reported on Vale St. in Lewiston.As of 9:30 a.m. the fire inside an apartment building at 3 Vale Street has not been contained. The subject of this story will be updated. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Gorham crash - March 24 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Battle over taxes at the State House This week Bill Green discusses the turkey reintroduction program. Parenthood times four NOW: Retiring in Lewiston Bill would allow the placement of GPS type tracking devices on lobster boats. NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Deal Guy: Double Your Food Freshness More Stories 2 alarm fire at Lewiston apartment building Apr 25, 2017, 9:31 a.m. Gymnastics coach from Kennebunk charged with sexual… Apr 24, 2017, 1:10 p.m. Sheriff's looking for driver of truck Apr 25, 2017, 7:55 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs