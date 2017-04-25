WCSH
Close

2 alarm fire at Lewiston apartment building

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 9:48 AM. EDT April 25, 2017

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A 2 alarm fire has been reported on Vale St. in Lewiston.

As of 9:30 a.m. the fire inside an apartment building at 3 Vale Street has not been contained.

 

The subject of this story will be updated.

 

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories